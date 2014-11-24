LONDON Nov 24 Nathaniel Clyne's late equaliser earned high-flying Southampton a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa on Monday, denying Paul Lambert a much-needed victory in his 100th match in charge of the Premier League strugglers.

England international Clyne's rasping strike for second-placed Saints after 81 minutes left 16th-placed Villa still searching for their first win since Sept. 13.

Gabriel Agbonlahor benefited from Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster's rush of blood to the head to fire Villa ahead after 29 minutes, the stopper racing out of his box to clear, only for Agbonlahor to beat him to the ball.

The striker kept his composure to slot home Villa's sixth league goal of the season, the lowest in England's top four divisions.

Southampton appeared out of sorts despite a confident opening but took home a point when Ryan Bertrand pulled the ball back for fellow full back Clyne to smash home from 12 metres.

Ronald Koeman's Southampton side, who had risen to second on the back of eight wins from nine games, are six points behind leaders Chelsea after 12 matches. (Writing by Justin Palmer; editing by Ken Ferris)