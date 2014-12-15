LIVERPOOL Dec 15 Ross Barkley scored a sublime solo goal as Everton beat Queens Park Rangers 3-1 at Goodison Park on Monday to subject the travel-weary Londoners to their eighth away defeat in eight Premier League matches this season.

Barkley picked up possession in his own half, exchanged passes with Romelu Lukaku before driving at QPR's defence and unleashing an unstoppable left-foot drive into the top corner for his first goal of an injury-plagued season.

Kevin Mirallas doubled the lead after 43 minutes with a wickedly-deflected free kick. Steven Naismith headed a third eight minutes after the break before Bobby Zamora notched a late consolation for Rangers.

Everton's first league victory since Nov. 22 lifted them above local rivals Liverpool into 10th place on 21 points while QPR, without a point away from home this season, remained 18th, four points above bottom club Leicester City. (Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Tony Jimenez)