LONDON Dec 22 John Terry's early header and Cesc Fabregas's second-half strike restored Chelsea's three-point Premier League lead heading into a busy Christmas programme after a 2-0 win at Stoke City on Monday.

Chelsea were ahead inside two minutes at the Britannia Stadium when Terry met a Fabregas corner with a powerful downward header.

Stoke pushed forward after the break without ever causing fit-again Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois many problems and Fabregas sealed victory with a scuffed finish 12 minutes from time.

Chelsea, who host West Ham United on Friday, have 42 points from 17 games with Manchester City, who visit West Brom the same day, on 39 and Manchester United on 32. (Writing by Justin Palmer; editing by Pritha Sarkar)