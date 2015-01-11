LONDON Jan 11 A sublime Alexis Sanchez scored twice and created a third as Arsenal climbed level on points with fourth-placed Southampton following a 3-0 Premier League victory against Stoke City on Sunday.

After Laurent Koscielny headed Arsenal into a sixth-minute lead from a Sanchez cross the outstanding Chilean fired in a brilliant second before scoring with a deflected freekick for his 18th goal in all competitions this season.

Arsenal's win was soured somewhat by a serious looking injury to defender Mathieu Debuchy but the Gunners were able to welcome back German World Cup-winner Mesut Ozil following a length injury absence.

Victory lifted Arsenal above rivals Tottenham Hotspur to fifth, level with Southampton who travel to Manchester United, one point and place above them, in Sunday's late game.

(Reporting by Tom Hayward; editing by Justin Palmer)