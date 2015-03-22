LONDON, March 22 Juan Mata struck twice, including a sublime volley, for Manchester United in a 2-1 Premier League victory over Liverpool who had Steven Gerrard sent off for a stamp at Anfield on Sunday.

Mata's neat finish put United ahead on 14 minutes before Liverpool halftime substitute Gerrard was sent off less than a minute into the second period for stamping on Ander Herrera.

Spaniard Mata's stunning left-foot volley put United 2-0 up before Daniel Sturridge pulled a goal back for Liverpool. Wayne Rooney missed the chance to add a third for United when Simon Mignolet saved his injury-time penalty.

Fourth-placed United have 59 points from 30 matches, five more than Liverpool in fifth. Leaders Chelsea will seek to regain their six-point advantage over Manchester City with victory over Hull City later on Sunday, while struggling Queens Park Rangers host Everton. (Reporting by Michael Hann; editing by Justin Palmer)