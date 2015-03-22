Soccer-Ankle problem could sideline Rooney for Sunderland game
April 5 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney could miss Sunday's Premier League trip to basement side Sunderland due to an ankle problem, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
LONDON, March 22 Juan Mata struck twice, including a sublime volley, for Manchester United in a 2-1 Premier League victory over Liverpool who had Steven Gerrard sent off for a stamp at Anfield on Sunday.
Mata's neat finish put United ahead on 14 minutes before Liverpool halftime substitute Gerrard was sent off less than a minute into the second period for stamping on Ander Herrera.
Spaniard Mata's stunning left-foot volley put United 2-0 up before Daniel Sturridge pulled a goal back for Liverpool. Wayne Rooney missed the chance to add a third for United when Simon Mignolet saved his injury-time penalty.
Fourth-placed United have 59 points from 30 matches, five more than Liverpool in fifth. Leaders Chelsea will seek to regain their six-point advantage over Manchester City with victory over Hull City later on Sunday, while struggling Queens Park Rangers host Everton. (Reporting by Michael Hann; editing by Justin Palmer)
April 5 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney could miss Sunday's Premier League trip to basement side Sunderland due to an ankle problem, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
HELSINKI, April 5 European soccer governing body UEFA approved term limits for its top officials, including its president, on Wednesday and agreed that venues for club competition finals should be chosen by a "transparent" process.
April 5 Southampton manager Claude Puel has warned his players against complacency, saying the congested Premier League table meant that the south coast club could still find itself dragged into a relegation battle.