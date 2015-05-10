LONDON May 10 Queens Park Rangers were relegated from the Premier League on Sunday after Manchester City's Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick in a crushing 6-0 defeat that sent them down after just one season in the top flight.

QPR needed to win their remaining three fixtures to stand any chance of survival but defeat at the Etihad Stadium means the west London club are nine points adrift of 17th-placed Newcastle United with two games remaining.

Second place City have now booked their place in next season's Champions League.

QPR, who will join Burnley in the Championship, have won just seven away points this season and were behind in the fourth minute when Aguero dinked over Robert Green before Aleksander Kolarov's free kick doubled their lead in the 32nd minute.

Aguero completed his hat-trick with further goals in the 50th and 65th minutes before James Milner added a fifth four minutes later and David Silva completed the rout with three minutes remaining.

QPR announced massive losses in March and could face heavy fines, points deductions and transfer embargoes under the Football League's Financial Fair Play rules.

City have 73 points from 36 games and trail Champions Chelsea by 10 points ahead of the Blues' fixture against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge later on Sunday. (Reporting By Tom Hayward; editing by Toby Davis)