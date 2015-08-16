* Chelsea thrashed at the Etihad

By Martyn Herman

LONDON, Aug 16 Chelsea's poor start to the Premier League season continued with a 3-0 thumping by Manchester City on Sunday to leave Jose Mourinho's misfiring champions with one point from their opening two games.

Sergio Aguero's superb finish gave City a deserved 31st- minute lead and Vincent Kompany's second goal in two games sealed the points for Manuel Pellegrini's side before Fernandinho completed the rout.

Cheers rang around the Etihad Stadium as City put down an ominous marker, moving top of the table on goal difference with a maximum six-point haul and six unanswered goals.

City, the 2014 champions, are five points above Chelsea having trailed the London club for the whole of last season before finishing runners-up.

Arsenal, the side most fancied to battle Chelsea and City for the title, earlier kick-started their season with a 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace -- the points decided by Palace defender Damien Delaney's own goal.

Olivier Giroud had given the Gunners, beaten at home by West Ham United on the opening weekend, the lead, only for Joel Ward to equalise against the run of play. (Editing by Ed Osmond)