LONDON Aug 17 Promoted Bournemouth are still waiting for their first Premier League points after succumbing to a controversial Christian Benteke goal in a 1-0 defeat at Liverpool on Monday.

Belgian forward Benteke, playing his second Liverpool game following his close-season transfer from Aston Villa, scored the game's only goal in the 26th minute despite Philippe Coutinho's involvement from an offside position.

Bournemouth had earlier had a goal ruled out, rather unluckily, and the south coast side impressed with their willingness to attack at every opportunity.

Liverpool, one of four teams to win their opening two fixtures, travel to Arsenal next while Bournemouth, who have yet to score in their opening two matches, visit West Ham United. (Reporting By Tom Hayward; editing by Martyn Herman)