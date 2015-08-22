LONDON Aug 22 Manchester United's 100 percent start to the Premier League season ended after they were held to a frustrating goalless draw against Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Wayne Rooney had an early goal ruled out for offside as United, 1-0 victors in each of their two league games, dominated but it was Newcastle who went closest to scoring in the first half when Aleksander Mitrovic hit the crossbar.

Substitutes Javier Hernandez and Antonio Valencia had opportunities to snatch a late winner for United, who top the fledgling table with seven points from three games, but Newcastle held firm.

Later on Saturday Leicester City, with their 100 percent record, host Tottenham Hotspur, Stoke City visit Norwich and Crystal Palace play Aston Villa.

Sunderland and promoted Bournemouth, occupying the bottom two places in the table, search for their first points against Swansea City and West Ham United respectively. (Reporting By Tom Hayward, editing by Pritha Sarkar)