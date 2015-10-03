LONDON Oct 3 Sergio Aguero scored five times in 20 minutes as Manchester City came from behind to thrash Newcastle United 6-1 and go back to the top of the Premier League table on Saturday.

City, beaten by West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur in their last two league games, appeared to be in danger of another defeat after Aleksandar Mitrovic put Newcastle ahead in the 18th minute at the Etihad Stadium.

The visitors led until Aguero burst into life with goals after 42, 49, 50, 60 and 62 minutes before he was denied the chance to become the first player to score six in a Premier League match when coach Manuel Pellegrini substituted him two minutes after his fifth goal.

Kevin de Bruyne also got on the scoresheet for City during Aguero's rampage.

The victory lifted City on to 18 points, two ahead of Manchester United who play at Arsenal on Sunday.

Crystal Palace, who beat West Bromwich Albion 2-0 in the early kickoff, are third on 15 points, level with Leicester City who won 2-1 at Norwich City.

Sunderland, who like their north east neighbours Newcastle United are still without a win, drew 2-2 with West Ham United after being 2-0 up but at least climbed off the bottom of the table with Newcastle replacing them.

Stoke City won 1-0 at third from bottom Aston Villa and Bournemouth drew 1-1 with Watford whose keeper Heurelho Gomes saved a late penalty.

Champions Chelsea meet Southampton at Stamford Bridge in the late match kicking off at 1630GMT. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Martyn Herman)