LONDON Oct 24 Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho was banished from the dugout and midfielder Nemanja Matic was sent off the pitch as the Premier League champions lost 2-1 at West Ham United who climbed to second in the table on Saturday.

Mauro Zarate put the Hammers ahead after 17 minutes before Matic was dismissed just before halftime for a second yellow card.

Referee Jon Moss ordered Mourinho to the stands at the interval before Gary Cahill equalised for Chelsea after 56 minutes, but substitute Andy Carroll won it for the hosts with a 79th-minute header.

Leicester City stayed fifth with a 1-0 over Crystal Palace, Jamie Vardy scoring for the seventh successive league match.

With Arsenal playing Everton in an evening kickoff (1630GMT), Manchester City are top on 21 points, followed by West Ham on 20 and Arsenal, Manchester United and Leicester on 19.

Swansea City won 2-1 at Aston Villa where Andre Ayew grabbed the winner after his brother Jordan earlier scored for the hosts.

Chelsea are 15th with 11 points while in the other afternoon kickoffs West Bromwich Albion won 1-0 at Norwich City and Watford were 2-0 victors at Stoke City. (Reporting by Mike Collett)