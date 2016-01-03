LONDON Jan 3 Chelsea began the new year offering signs of a revival as the Premier League champions comfortably beat Crystal Palace 3-0 on Sunday with goals from Oscar, Willian and Diego Costa.

Guus Hiddink's side began the day in 16th place, three points above the relegation zone after a woeful opening half of the season, but comprehensively outplayed seventh-placed Palace in torrential rain at Selhurst Park.

Hiddink is unbeaten since taking over on an interim basis following the sacking of Jose Mourinho last month, although the win at Palace was his first following draws with Watford and Manchester United over the Christmas programme.

Costa set up Oscar to side-foot Chelsea ahead after 29 minutes and Chelsea went on to play some of their best football of the season to pick apart a Palace side sorely missing the suspended Yohan Cabaye and injured Yannick Bolasie.

Willian smashed in Chelsea's second on the hour with a thumping shot from outside the area and shortly afterwards Costa capped a hard-working performance with a close-range third goal.

Palace offered precious little and Chelsea's only concern was an injury to Eden Hazard who limped off midway through the first half after signalling to the bench.

Chelsea's third win in their last 11 league matches moved them up a couple of places to 14th with 23 points, 12 points behind fourth placed Tottenham Hotspur who are in action later at Everton. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)