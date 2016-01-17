LONDON Jan 17 Arsenal ended Leicester City's brief stay at the top of the Premier League on Sunday despite being held to a 0-0 draw at Stoke City after Manchester United's Wayne Rooney struck late for a 1-0 win at Liverpool.

Arsenal moved ahead of Leicester City, who drew 1-1 at Aston Villa to take first place on Saturday. Both teams have 44 points from 22 matches but the London side's goal difference is three better than the Foxes.

Manchester United also moved up the table from sixth to fifth after Rooney's 78th minute volley gave them victory at arch-rivals Liverpool in a drab north-west derby which improved slightly after the break following a poor first half.

Rooney struck after a header by Marouane Fellaini rebounded straight to him off the bar and the United skipper gave keeper Simon Mignolet no chance with his ferocious strike.

Arsenal, who have not won at Stoke for six years, came close to scoring three times but were thwarted by Jack Butland who made important saves from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Olivier Giroud, twice.

Arsenal keeper Petr Cech, the Man of the Match, was far busier in the second half, denying Marko Arnautovic twice, Bojan Krcic and Joselu as Stoke poured forward looking for a third successive home league win over the Gunners. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)