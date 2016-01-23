(Corrects to remove incorrect stat from second paragraph)

By Martyn Herman

LONDON Jan 23 Leicester City returned to winning ways and the top of the Premier League with a convincing 3-0 victory at home to Stoke City after Liverpool kick-started Saturday's action with an extraordinary 5-4 win at Norwich City.

With Arsenal playing Chelsea on Sunday, Leicester moved three points clear of the Gunners with 15 games remaining as Danny Drinkwater, Jamie Vardy and Leonardo Ulloa scored to secure the win for Claudio Ranieri's title chasers.

Liverpool had trailed 3-1 at Norwich City in the second half but fought back to level with goals from Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino before James Milner put them ahead.

Norwich defender Sebastian Bassong looked to have salvaged a point with a stoppage-time header before Adam Lallana decided the outcome of a roller-coaster game with Liverpool's winner to move Juergen Klopp's inconsistent side up to seventh.

Eight players were on the scoresheet in only the fourth Premier League match to finish 5-4.

Fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur's title push continued as they recovered from Jan Vertonghen's own goal at Crystal Palace to win 3-1 -- Harry Kane, Dele Alli, with a stunning volley, and Nacer Chadli scoring after halftime.

Leicester have 47 points, Arsenal 44 and Manchester City, who play later on Saturday at West Ham United, have 43.

Spurs are on 42, five clear of Manchester United who suffered a 1-0 defeat by Southampton on another frustrating afternoon for the United faithful at Old Trafford.

Saints' Charlie Austin scored in the 87th-minute on his debut, prompting more loud boos aimed at under-pressure United manager Louis van Gaal from the home fans at the final whistle.

None of the sides at the bottom helped their causes.

Bottom club Aston Villa remain six poins adrift of the rest after a 0-0 draw at West Bromwich Albion, while the sides immediately above them also missed out on victory.

Sunderland, in 19th spot, drew 1-1 at home to Bournemouth while Newcastle United went down 2-1 at mid-table Watford. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)