LONDON Feb 3 There was no way through for Chelsea as Watford halted their recent resurgence in a goalless stalemate at Vicarage Road while Everton piled more woe on Newcastle United with a 3-0 victory on Wednesday.

If Newcastle had hoped to buy their way out of trouble, they were handed a reality check at Goodison Park as a first half goal from Aaron Lennon and two late penalties from Ross Barkley kept January's big spenders in the relegation zone.

While Chelsea have spent much of the season dwelling just above the drop zone, their fortunes had improved since Guus Hiddink took temporary charge in December.

Watford, however, were the better side for the majority of the encounter at Vicarage Road, even if they had keeper Heurelho Gomes to thank for earning them a point as Chelsea came to life in the closing stages and applied some late pressure.

It was an eighth league game without defeat for Chelsea, but last season's champions remain in the bottom half of the table in 13th place, four points adrift of Watford in ninth.

Newcastle handed January signing Andros Townsend his debut in an effort to add some attacking thrust to a side that had scored only seven goals in their previous 17 away league games.

It was Everton, however, that struck the first blow after 23 minutes when Lennon collected the ball on the edge of the area, before turning and firing low into the net.

Barkley netted with a penalty two minutes from the end of the game after Lennon was fouled and he added another in stoppage time having been fouled by Newcastle's Jamaal Lascelles, who was sent off for the offence.

It was only a second win in 11 league matches for Everton, who moved up to 11th in the table on 32 points. (Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Pritha Sarkar)