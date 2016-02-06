LONDON Feb 6 Leicester City's unlikely assault on a first Premier League title gathered more momentum with a ruthless 3-1 demolition of Manchester City at the Etihad to go five points clear at the top.

Defender Robert Huth scored twice and Algerian magician Riyad Mahrez fired in his 14th league goal of the season as Leicester sent a clear message of intent to those who still doubt they have the quality to become champions.

Tottenham Hotspur moved above Manchester City into second place, Kieran Trippier scoring the goal in a 1-0 win over Watford at White Hart Lane.

Leicester, complete outsiders at the start of the season, have 53 points from 25 games. Spurs are on 48, one ahead of City with Arsenal, playing away at Bournemouth on Sunday, on 45.

Claudio Ranieri's Leicester face Arsenal next weekend and the Italian said all the pressure was on the league's big guns in the most unpredictable of seasons.

"We know it's a crazy league. We have to try in this crazy league but there are some big teams who have to win," he said.

"The spirit is fantastic but I've said this from my first moment here in Leicester."

Newcastle United clawed their way out of the relegation zone with Aleksandar Mitrovic scoring in a 1-0 home victory over West Bromwich Albion.

Newcastle moved above Norwich City who dropped into the bottom three after a 2-0 defeat at basement side Aston Villa.

Sunderland, in 19th place, scored twice in the final eight minutes to draw 2-2 at Liverpool while Everton struck three times in the first half on the way to a comfortable 3-0 win at Stoke City.

Southampton host West Ham United in the late kick-off. (Editing by Ed Osmond)