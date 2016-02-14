LONDON Feb 14 Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur moved within two points of top spot with dramatic 2-1 wins over Premier League leaders Leicester City and fourth-placed Manchester City respectively on Sunday to keep the title race wide open.

Arsenal's victory against 10-man Leicester with a goal by substitute Danny Welbeck in the dying seconds at The Emirates has increased the pressure on the Foxes, who have 53 points.

Arsene Wenger's side stay third behind local rivals Spurs, who won at Manchester City with a late Christian Eriksen strike, on goal difference.

Sunday's results also moved the two London sides four points clear of Manchester City, who remain on 47 points.

Jamie Vardy put Leicester ahead at Arsenal with a penalty before halftime but Danny Simpson was sent off after 54 minutes and the hosts equalised through Theo Walcott in the 70th.

Arsenal took all three points when Welbeck, on his first appearance since last April due to injury, headed the winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Spurs needed a controversial 53rd minute spot kick to take the lead at City after Raheem Sterling was harshly ruled to have handled a cross from Danny Rose with his back to the ball.

Harry Kane converted the penalty to put Spurs ahead before Kelechi Iheanacho equalised for City in the 74th minute. But the match went Spurs way when their Denmark playmaker Eriksen, celebrating his 24th birthday, scored after 83 minutes.

Liverpool won 6-0 at Aston Villa with four goals in a 13-minute second-half spell to push the hosts closer to relegation. Villa stay on 16 points, eight away from the safety zone. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)