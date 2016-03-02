LONDON, March 2 Premier League leaders Leicester City edged close an unlikely title as Tottenham Hotspur blew the chance to go top with defeat at West Ham United and fellow challengers Arsenal and Manchester City also lost on Wednesday.

After Leicester were held to a 2-2 home draw by West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday, Tottenham could have gone above them on goal difference but were floored by an early headed goal from Michail Antonio at Upton Park to end a six-game winning run.

It got even better for Claudio Ranieri's Leicester as third-placed Arsenal and Manchester City, in fourth, suffered damaging defeats.

Arsenal were booed off after a 2-1 home loss to relegation-threatened Swansea City for whom Wayne Routledge and Ashley Williams were on target, while Man City's joy at winning Sunday's League Cup final proved short-lived as Liverpool gained swift revenge with a 3-0 victory at Anfield.

With 10 matches remaining, Leicester have 57 points, Tottenham 54, Arsenal 51 and City, who have a game in hand, 47, ahead of Manchester United on goal difference after Juan Mata's late strike earned them a 1-0 win over Watford.

West Ham, on 46 points, are also in the mix for Champions League qualification.

At the other end of the table, Newcastle United's plight worsened as a 1-0 defeat at Stoke City left them second from bottom with 24 points. (Editing by Ed Osmond)