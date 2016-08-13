LONDON Aug 13 Leicester City became the first Premier League champions to begin their title defence with a defeat when they slumped to a shock 2-1 reverse at injury-ravaged Hull City on Saturday.

Robert Snodgrass fired a 57th-minute winner for Hull but Claudio Ranieri's Leicester lacked the intensity that underpinned their previous campaign.

Riyad Mahrez's second-half penalty cancelled out Adama Diomande's acrobatic overhead kick for the hosts before Snodgrass slammed the ball home from inside the box.

"They played better," said Ranieri. "We tried to do our best, our effort was amazing but it was individual, not as a team."

Erik Lamela's excellent second-half header rescued a 1-1 draw for Tottenham Hotspur at Everton.

Ross Barkley had earlier given new manager Ronald Koeman an ideal start to life at Goodison Park with a fifth-minute free kick.

Spurs lost goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to a hamstring injury in the 36th minute but bounced back when Lamela nodded in Kyle Walker's cross.

The visitors could have snatched a late winner when Everton keeper Maarten Stekelenburg denied new signing Vincent Janssen.

"The first half was difficult for us and we didn't play well," said Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino.

"Hugo got injured and that had a big impact on us. In the second half we played as we usually play."

A debut goal for Nathan Redmond helped Southampton come from behind to secure a 1-1 draw with Watford while a late Leroy Fer strike gave Swansea City a 1-0 win at promoted Burnley who were left rueing a penalty claim that was rejected.

Xherdan Shaqiri's free kick helped Stoke City to a 1-1 draw at promoted Middlesbrough after Alvaro Negredo's debut opener.

West Bromwich Albion won 1-0 at Crystal Palace thanks to a goal from Salomon Rondon. (Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Tony Jimenez)