MANCHESTER, England Aug 19 Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck twice as Manchester United beat Southampton 2-0 at Old Trafford on Friday, with the world's most expensive player Paul Pogba making his second Premier League debut for the home side.

Ibrahimovic, playing his first home game for United, opened the scoring in the 36th minute when he leapt above Jose Fonte to firmly head in a cross by Wayne Rooney.

The 34-year-old Swede added a second from the penalty spot in the 52nd minute after substitute Jordy Clasie fouled Luke Shaw as he drove into the box, guaranteeing victory for manager Jose Mourinho on his Old Trafford debut.

Pogba demonstrated his class with a dynamic midfield display, dribbling with power and combining well with Ibrahimovic and Rooney. (Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Tony Jimenez)