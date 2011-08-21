(Adds details, quotes, background, byline)
By Mike Collett
LONDON Aug 21 Manchester City, inspired by the
outstanding David Silva and playing with new-found attacking
panache, won 3-2 at Bolton Wanderers to go top of the Premier
League on Sunday.
City, whose billionaire owner Sheikh Mansour has spent
hundreds of millions transforming the club into title
challengers, lead the early standings on goal difference from
Wolverhampton Wanderers who also have six points from two games
after their 2-0 win over Fulham.
Champions Manchester United will join the leaders if they
beat Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Monday when Spurs
finally kick off their campaign after last week's season-opener
against Everton was called off following the London riots.
City, who beat Swansea City 4-0 on Monday, took their tally
to seven goals from two matches with another fine attacking
performance sparked by Silva who opened the scoring after 26
minutes with a low shot that Bolton keeper Jussi Jaaskelainen
allowed to slip through his grasp.
The Finnish keeper had no chance with the next long-range
effort 12 minutes later when Gareth Barry thundered the ball
home, but Bolton, who started the match in good spirits after
their opening 4-0 win at Queens Park Rangers, were quickly back
in contention.
A fine move ended with Martin Petrov crossing for Ivan
Klasnic to sweep a low volley past Joe Hart, but City regained
their lead two minutes into the second half when Edin Dzeko
maintained his good run of scoring form with a well-taken drive
after holding off Zat Knight.
Resilient Bolton came back again when Kevin Davies outjumped
Joleon Lescott to head their second after 63 minutes.
But City held firm, finishing the match with substitute
Carlos Tevez on the pitch in place of a tiring Sergio Aguero, a
sight many City fans did not expect to see again following a
summer in which he has made no secret of his desire to leave the
club.
City manager Roberto Mancini said he was relieved to leave
with three points.
"I can't believe we suffered all the way to the end, but
Bolton are a good team and tried to score," the Italian told Sky
Sports.
"But we can't concede two goals like we did, we have to pay
more attention."
City, who have qualified for the Champions League for the
first time and are chasing their first title since 1968, have
started well but Mancini knows they still have to improve to
wrest the crown from United.
"We need to score 15 more goals than we did last season and
concede less if we want to have a good season," he said.
GOOD START
Wolves, who won the last of their three titles in 1959, have
no real chance of repeating that but have made their best start
to a top-flight campaign since 1979 by following up last week's
win at Blackburn Rovers with victory over Fulham.
They went ahead when Kevin Doyle finished clinically after
riding two challenges after 42 minutes and they doubled their
lead through Matt Jarvis just before halftime.
It was Fulham's first defeat in nine matches since Martin
Jol took over at Craven Cottage but the Dutchman was keen to
play down his team's involvement in the Europa League.
"You can be tired in October or November but not now and
that wasn't the reason," he said. "We gave the ball away too
much in the first half but played better in the second, but
Wolves deserved it."
Wolves manager Mick McCarthy said: "We did have an advantage
because they played on Thursday and today we footballed them off
the pitch."
In the day's other match, 10-man Norwich City were denied
their first win of the season when Stoke City's Kenwyne Jones
headed in a stoppage-time equaliser at Carrow Road to secure
his side a 1-1 draw.
Ritchie de Laet had scored against his old club to put the
Canaries in front after 37 minutes.
Stoke missed a chance to equalise when Norwich's Leon Barnett
was sent off for a foul on Jon Walters who took the resulting
penalty which was saved by keeper John Ruddy.
