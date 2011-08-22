* Welbeck inspires United
* Anderson and Rooney strike late
By Sonia Oxley
MANCHESTER, England, Aug 22 Striker Danny
Welbeck scored one goal and created another to inspire a
youthful Manchester United team to a 3-0 win over Tottenham
Hotspur in an entertaining Premier League match at Old Trafford
on Monday.
Any doubts about manager Alex Ferguson's decision to field a
starting lineup with an average age of just 23 were dispelled
just after an hour when 20-year-old striker Welbeck headed in a
pinpoint cross from 22-year-old midfielder Tom Cleverley.
Welbeck's superb backheel set up Anderson's sweet strike in
the 76th minute and Wayne Rooney added the third with a late
header as the champions continued the fantastic home form that
propelled them to the title last season.
"The second half we just took off," Ferguson told Sky
Sports. "It tells you we still believe in young players ... more
so when you see the ability they've got.
"The second half performance was absolutely fantastic, I
thought it was a really fast game in the first half -- end to
end."
United, who dropped only two points at Old Trafford on the
way to a record 19th league title, maintained their perfect
start after last week's win at West Bromwich Albion. Manchester
City lead them on goal difference at the top of the fledgling
table.
Ferguson kept faith with the youngsters who served notice in
the Community Shield season curtain-raiser that they would be
keeping the more established players on their toes.
They did not let him down as they game set off at a fast
tempo with Cleverley sending Spurs keeper Brad Friedel, almost
twice the age of some United players, diving at full stretch to
keep out his eighth-minute strike.
Winger Ashley Young headed just wide after a great pass from
Rooney as United tested a well-organised Spurs defence.
NEW GENERATION
Tottenham had their own chances but lacked the spark of Luka
Modric who had been left out of the team with manager Harry
Redknapp saying the Croat's head was "not in the right place"
amid speculation he could be leaving the club.
The deadlock was broken in the 61st minute when defender
Chris Smalling, another of the new generation at the age of 21,
laid the ball back for Cleverley who whipped in a cross that
Welbeck sent powering into the bottom left corner.
Bursting with confidence, Welbeck then attempted an overhead
kick that landed in the hands of Friedel, while indefatigable
Rooney -- something of an old hand at 25 -- went close with a
free kick that Friedel did well to tip round the post.
Welbeck, back at United after a loan spell at Sunderland
last season, set up the second goal with a cheeky backheel to an
unmarked Anderson, who sent the ball flying into the net after a
move that started at the other end of the pitch.
The third goal owed everything to United's old timers with
substitute Ryan Giggs unleashing a right-footed cross that
Rooney headed goalwards off the top of his new hair transplant
three minutes from time.
"We received a few wise words at halftime and came out from
there and fired on all cylinders," man-of-the-match Welbeck
said. "Every single point is vital so we need to get as many
wins as possible and keep the ball rolling."
Young United keeper David De Gea will have been relieved to
have kept a clean sheet after a shaky start to life in England
and made good saves off Rafael van der Vaart and Tom
Huddlestone. Jermain Defoe also struck a late effort against the
post.
Spurs, playing their first game of the season after their
scheduled opener at home to Everton was postponed following
rioting in London, headed home still awaiting a first Premier
League win at Old Trafford. Their last league victory at
United's home ground was in 1989.
"There was nothing in the game until they scored the first
goal," Redknapp told Sky Sports. "The goal just turned the
game."
