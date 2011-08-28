* Rooney hat-trick as United hammer Arsenal 8-2
* Dzeko nets four as City crush Spurs 5-1
By Mark Meadows
LONDON, Aug 28 Manchester United and Manchester
City left their tortured opponents and the Premier League in no
doubt they are the teams to beat this season after hugely
confident demolitions of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur on
Sunday.
Champions United battered a depleted Arsenal 8-2 at Old
Trafford with Wayne Rooney hitting a hat-trick and rampant City
striker Edin Dzeko scored four in a 5-1 away rout of a
shell-shocked Spurs.
The Manchester duo stormed to the top of the table with
their third wins out of three after Chelsea and Liverpool, now
two points back, had hit the summit on Saturday.
In contrast, beleaguered Arsenal lie 17th and Spurs, who
have only played two games, sit bottom after failing to win in
the league this season.
"I think that we played a really good game against a
Tottenham side that I think is a fantastic team," Manchester
City manager Roberto Mancini told Sky Sports.
"I was sure that Dzeko this year could score lots of goals.
I'm disappointed only for the goal we conceded.
"The season is very very long but it was important that we
started the season well. The next game will be hard because
everyone will think we can score three or four goals."
United carved a largely inexperienced Arsenal side apart
from the start and it was no surprise when England's Danny
Welbeck, who later went off with a hamstring injury, took
advantage of poor defending to head in Anderson's scooped pass.
Goalkeeper David De Gea, who has suffered wobbly moments in
his fledgling United career, made amends with a penalty save
from Robin van Persie midway through the first half and his
smile was broader when Ashley Young curled in a beauty.
Rooney bent home a perfect free kick as Arsenal keeper
Wojciech Szczesny's goading backfired but De Gea made another
slip on halftime when Theo Walcott's shot went in through his
legs.
JENKINSON DISMISSED
Another delightful Rooney special and a Nani chip followed
after the break before Park Ji-sung and Van Persie traded
strikes.
Defender Carl Jenkinson became the third Arsenal player in
three league matches to be sent off and Rooney completed his
treble with a late penalty before winger Young finished off the
remarkable rout with another fine goal.
"The performance today was incredible," said Rooney, who
reached the milestone of 152 United goals.
"We've got a lot of free kick takers at the club...and we've
been working on it quite a bit. Every time we play Arsenal we
have a go at them and try to score goals."
While United manager Alex Ferguson decided to stick with the
youthful side which beat Spurs 3-0 on Monday and leave regulars
Rio Ferdinand and Javier Hernandez on the bench, Mancini made
changes such is the depth in his expensively-assembled squad.
Debutant Samir Nasri, who quit Arsenal along with Cesc
Fabregas to leave troubled Arsene Wenger scrambling for players
late on in the transfer window, was the architect of the first
two City goals with Dzeko expertly converting his crosses.
The Bosnia forward, anonymous last term after a big move
from VfL Wolfsburg, sealed his hat-trick from close range after
the break before strike partner Sergio Aguero scored a clever
fourth and Younes Kaboul pulled one back.
Spurs, beaten to a Champions League spot by the visitors
last term, had decent chances but the gulf in class was clear.
Chelsea target Luka Modric was booed by his own Spurs fans
after his transfer request and their mood darkened further when
Dzeko bent in his brilliant fourth in injury time.
In the other Sunday matches, striker Leon Best scored twice
in Newcastle United's 2-1 home win over Fulham and Stoke City's
Ryan Shotton struck late in a 1-0 victory at West Bromwich
Albion.
