LONDON Oct 29 Manchester United bounced back from their harrowing 6-1 defeat by Manchester City last weekend when they beat Everton 1-0 at Goodison Park to move within two points of City at the top of the Premier League on Saturday.

Javier Hernandez scored what proved to be the winner and gave United their first victory at Goodison since September 2007 when he capitalised on good approach work from Tom Cleverley and Danny Welbeck before Patrice Evra crossed from the left for the unmarked Mexican to turn in from close range on 19 minutes.

Everton, beaten in four of their last five league and cup matches, looked better than their recent form suggests and almost equalised 20 minutes later when Leighton Baines struck the underside of the bar with goalkeeper David De Gea beaten.

United, who were totally exposed by City at Old Trafford, played it far tighter in the second half and stood firm despite Tony Hibbert and Louis Saha having chances for the home team.

The win lifted them on to 23 points from their 10 matches, within two points of City who were playing Wolverhampton Wanderers in a 1400 GMT kickoff.

The early match at Goodison was one of eight Premier League matches on Saturday with Chelsea and Arsenal also meeting each other in a lunchtime kickoff.