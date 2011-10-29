* Van Persie scores hat-trick in 5-3 win
* United recover from mauling with victory at Everton
* City win to stay top
LONDON, Oct 29 Robin van Persie's red hot form
stepped up a gear on Saturday as his hat-trick fired Arsenal to
a 5-3 win at Chelsea in a remarkable see-saw match, while
Manchester City stayed top of the Premier League by beating
Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1.
City remained five points clear of Manchester United and
moved nine clear of third-placed Chelsea and fourth-placed
Newcastle United with second-half goals from Edin Dzeko,
Aleksandar Kolarov and Adam Johnson at the Etihad Stadium.
Wolves' goal came from a Stephen Hunt penalty after City
skipper Vincent Kompany was sent off but it could not stop them
slumping to a second defeat by City in four days after losing
5-2 at home in a League Cup match on Wednesday.
Manchester United bounced back from their 6-1 mauling by
City last weekend with a 1-0 victory at Everton where Javier
Hernandez scored the first-half winner.
Those results left City top with 28 points from 10 games,
followed by United (23), Chelsea (19) and Newcastle United (19),
at least until they meet Stoke City on Monday.
Liverpool beat West Bromwich Albion 2-0 to move into fifth
place on 18 points, two clear of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal,
but Spurs can overtake Liverpool again if they beat Queens Park
Rangers at White Hart Lane on Sunday.
Wigan Athletic suffered a seventh successive league defeat,
a 2-0 loss at home to Fulham, and slipped to the bottom of the
table, while fellow strugglers Blackburn Rovers drew 3-3 at
Norwich City who came back from 3-1 down and equalised with a
Grant Holt penalty with the last kick of the game.
The eight matches produced 31 goals with eight of them
coming in an astonishing match at Stamford Bridge.
Arsenal won with a hat-trick from skipper Van Persie,
including two in the last seven minutes, and one each from Andre
Santos and Theo Walcott.
Chelsea led twice with goals from Frank Lampard and John
Terry but although they then came back to equalise with an
80th-minute goal from Juan Mata, they went on to concede five at
home for the first time in a league match since Liverpool beat
them 5-2 in 1989.
The stunning victory was Arsene Wenger's 500th since he
became Arsenal manager in 1996, Arsenal's first away win in the
league this season and Chelsea's first home defeat as the
English top-flight continues to dish out goals galore.
CHELSEA LEAD
Chelsea went ahead through Lampard after 14 minutes before
Van Persie equalised in the 36th minute and Chelsea skipper
Terry took advantage of some woeful Arsenal defending to put his
side 2-1 up in the last minute of the first half.
Santos struck Arsenal's second equaliser after 49 minutes
before Walcott scored a brilliant solo goal, picking himself up
and continuing his run after slipping over, to give Arsenal a
3-2 lead after 55 minutes.
Mata then equalised for Chelsea with a brilliant swerving
shot, which Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny had no chance
of saving, to make it 3-3 after 80 minutes.
Chelsea were then guilty of some poor defending five minutes
later with Florent Malouda hitting a stray pass back to Terry,
who stumbled to leave Van Persie to run in on Chelsea keeper
Petr Cech before rounding him and blasting the ball in.
The Dutchman, the league's top scorer, then made it 28 goals
from his last 27 Premier League games in this calendar year to
make it 5-3 in the second minute of stoppage time with a
swerving shot to match Mata's.
Arsenal, who made a poor start to the season, climbed up to
seventh place and celebrated as if they had won a cup final.
"We needed to win with style and class and we did that
against a big team and it was a big win for us," Wenger told Sky
Sports.
MUST IMPROVE
The result consigned Chelsea to a second successive defeat
in a London derby after losing at QPR last weekend and was the
first time they had conceded five against Arsenal since 1979.
Chelsea's stunned manager Andre Villas-Boas said: "It was so
open it could have gone either way. We will have to reflect on
the mistakes we made -- there are some things we must improve."
At Goodison Park, Hernandez scored what proved to be the
winner and gave United their first victory at Everton since
September 2007 when he capitalised on good approach work from
Tom Cleverley and Danny Welbeck before Patrice Evra crossed from
the left for the unmarked Mexican to turn in on 19 minutes.
"It's an important result to come away from home and win,"
United manager Alex Ferguson told the BBC.
"Everton is never an easy game and they put everything they
could into the game. First half we played some fantastic
football and scored a good goal. Hernandez is fantastic in the
box. It's a good result and we worked hard for it."
It was not all good news for United, though, as Chris
Smalling sustained a fractured foot and Ferguson said the
defender could be out for a month.
Liverpool, who had won eight of their previous nine league
visits to West Brom since 1983, made that nine out of 10 with a
Charlie Adam penalty and a second from Andy Carroll giving them
a well-deserved victory over their former manager Roy Hodgson.
In other action, Swansea City beat Bolton Wanderers 3-1 and
Sunderland drew 2-2 with Aston Villa.
