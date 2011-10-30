LONDON Oct 30 Two goals from Gareth Bale and
one from Rafael van der Vaart gave Tottenham Hotspur a 3-1 win
over Queens Park Rangers in a cracking London Premier League
derby at White Hart Lane on Sunday.
Spurs, who have won six of their last seven league matches,
led 2-0 at halftime with goals from Bale and Van der Vaart, who
scored for the fifth league game in a row to equal a club record
shared by Teddy Sheringham and Robbie Keane in the Premier
League era.
QPR, totally outclassed in the first half, came back
strongly after the break and cut the arrears when Jay Bothroyd
headed in from close range after 62 minutes, but Bale made the
game safe with a stunning strike from the edge of the box after
72 minutes.
The win moved Spurs up to fifth spot on 19 points from nine
matches, level with third-placed Chelsea and Newcastle United,
who will move above Chelsea if they maintain their unbeaten
League record at Stoke City on Monday (2000 GMT).
Manchester City, who beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 on
Saturday, lead the standings with 28 points, five clear of
Manchester United, 1-0 winners at Everton. The defeat left
promoted QPR in 12th place with 12 points.
