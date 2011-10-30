(Adds details, quotes)
By Mike Collett
LONDON Oct 30 Two goals from Gareth Bale and
one from Rafael van der Vaart gave Tottenham Hotspur a 3-1 win
over Queens Park Rangers in a cracking London Premier League
derby at White Hart Lane on Sunday.
Spurs extended their unbeaten League run to seven matches
with a superb first-half performance and a gritty rearguard
action as QPR made a game of it after being outclassed in the
opening 45 minutes.
Spurs led at the break through an angled drive from Bale
after 20 minutes and an opportunistic effort from Van der Vaart,
who scored for the fifth successive league match to equal a club
record shared by Teddy Sheringham and Robbie Keane in the
Premier League era.
QPR hit back when substitute Jay Bothroyd headed in his
first goal for the club to make it 2-1 after 62 minutes and
maintained the upper hand for a spell, before visibly wilting
after Bale added his second goal
The Wales international produced a stunning strike from the
edge of the box after 72 minutes following a brilliant exchange
of passes with Aaron Lennon.
"I thought Spurs were fabulous and at halftime it would have
been easy just to think how many they were going to get, so I
decided to make changes and we came back strongly after showing
them too much respect," QPR manager Neil Warnock told reporters.
"I even found myself clapping their third goal, it was just
a such a fabulous goal," he added.
"They are a top team, full of class but we can take a lot of
credit from that performance today, we have come a long way
since Fulham (a 6-0 defeat a month ago), and we made them work
very hard for it in the second half."
FERDINAND PRAISED
Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp said his side should have
been 4-0 or 5-0 ahead at halftime.
"But then when you find yourselves only 2-1 up, it's
difficult," he said. "But we finished it off with Gareth's goal
to keep this great run going, I am delighted."
Warnock also praised his defender Anton Ferdinand, who has
admitted enduring a stressful week after being the unwitting
victim of an alleged racist slur from England captain John Terry
during last weekend's match against Chelsea at Loftus Road.
The alleged insult was shown on YouTube and has prompted an
investigation by the FA with the Metropolitan Police also
showing an interest. Terry has denied the allegations.
"Anton showed great character today and did not put a foot
wrong," said Warnock whose promoted team lie 12th in the
standings. "I thought he was the man of the match. He is
defending superbly and did very well today."
The win lifted Spurs up to fifth spot on 19 points from nine
matches, level with third-placed Chelsea, who lost 5-3 at home
to Arsenal on Saturday, and Newcastle United.
Manchester City, who beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 on
Saturday, lead the way with 28 points, five clear of Manchester
United, 1-0 winners at Everton.
Newcastle will move above Chelsea if they maintain their
unbeaten League record at Stoke City on Monday (2000 GMT).
(Editing by Ed Osmond)