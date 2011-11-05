LONDON Nov 5 Unbeaten Newcastle United defeated
Everton 2-1 at St James' Park and moved into second place in the
Premier League on Saturday, at least until Manchester United
play Sunderland at Old Trafford later in the day.
An own goal from Everton's John Heitinga after 12 minutes
and a superb dipping shot from Ryan Taylor 15 minutes later gave
Newcastle a comfortable cushion until Jack Rodwell headed home
from a corner in the last action of the first half.
There were no further goals after the break as Newcastle
extended their unbeaten league record to 11 matches since the
start of the season and moved on to 25 points -- three behind
leaders Manchester City and two ahead of United.
City were playing at Queens Park Rangers in a match kicking
off at 1730 GMT while United were kicking off at 1500 GMT.
Everton stayed in 16th place until the later games, having
lost for the fifth time in six league games.
The other games kicking off at 1500 GMT were Arsenal v West
Bromwich Albion, Aston Villa v Norwich City, Blackburn Rovers v
Chelsea and Liverpool v Swansea.
