LONDON Nov 5 Unbeaten Newcastle United defeated Everton 2-1 at St James' Park and moved into second place in the Premier League on Saturday, at least until Manchester United play Sunderland at Old Trafford later in the day.

An own goal from Everton's John Heitinga after 12 minutes and a superb dipping shot from Ryan Taylor 15 minutes later gave Newcastle a comfortable cushion until Jack Rodwell headed home from a corner in the last action of the first half.

There were no further goals after the break as Newcastle extended their unbeaten league record to 11 matches since the start of the season and moved on to 25 points -- three behind leaders Manchester City and two ahead of United.

City were playing at Queens Park Rangers in a match kicking off at 1730 GMT while United were kicking off at 1500 GMT.

Everton stayed in 16th place until the later games, having lost for the fifth time in six league games.

The other games kicking off at 1500 GMT were Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion, Aston Villa v Norwich City, Blackburn Rovers v Chelsea and Liverpool v Swansea.