(Updates after later matches)
By Mike Collett
LONDON Nov 5 Alex Ferguson celebrated 25 years
as Manchester United's manager as his team beat Sunderland 1-0
at Old Trafford on Saturday although the occasion overshadowed
United's less than glittering performance.
Former United defender Wes Brown, on his first return to Old
Trafford since leaving in the summer, put the ball into his own
net just before halftime and the three points lifted United back
into second place in the Premier League.
United moved to within two points of leaders Manchester City
who were playing at Queens Park Rangers in a match kicking off
at 1730 GMT.
City lead the table with 28 points from 10 matches, followed
by United on 26 from 11, Newcastle on 25 from 11 and Chelsea,
who won 1-0 at Blackburn Rovers with a Frank Lampard header, in
fourth place on 22 points.
United slipped down to third for a few hours after Newcastle
United stretched their unbeaten league run from the start of the
season to 11 matches with a 2-1 home win over Everton in a
lunchtime kick-off.
Arsenal beat West Bromwich Albion 3-0 for their fifth
straight league win at the Emirates with Robin Van Persie among
the scorers, taking his tally to eight goals in his last four
league games and 29 in his last 28.
Aston Villa beat Norwich City 3-2 and Liverpool had a late
Dirk Kuyt goal disallowed for offside and were held to a 0-0
draw by Swansea City at Anfield.
(Editing by Clare Fallon)