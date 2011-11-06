(Adds detail)
By Martyn Herman
LONDON, Nov 6 Tottenham Hotspur survived a late
onslaught to earn a somewhat fortunate 3-1 win at London rivals
Fulham on Sunday and remain fifth in the Premier League
standings.
At the other end of the table, Bolton Wanderers crushed
Stoke City 5-0 and Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Wigan Athletic
3-1 to inflict the visitors' eight defeat in a row.
Goals from Gareth Bale, Aaron Lennon and Jermain Defoe gave
Tottenham their seventh win in eight league matches to move them
alongside Chelsea on 22 points, although Spurs have a game in
hand on all the teams in the top four.
Tottenham were 2-0 ahead at the break but manager Harry
Redknapp, recovering at home after heart surgery, would have
suffered as his team hung on grimly after Younes Kaboul's
57th-minute own goal started a Fulham siege.
Tottenham keeper Brad Friedel made several reaction saves,
Luka Modric cleared one shot off the line and Fulham had a
strong penalty shout turned down after a frantic goalmouth
scramble before Defoe scored on the break in stoppage time.
"He (Tottenham keeper Brad Friedel) was probably the best
player on the pitch," said Fulham manager Martin Jol, who was
sacked by Tottenham in 2007 despite consecutive fifth-place
finishes and who was warmly applauded by the visiting fans.
"We had 26 or 30 attempts on goal after halftime and yet we
just couldn't sneak one in," Jol told Sky Sports. "We deserved
at least a point, for sure. At least a point."
Second-half goals by David Edwards and Stephen Ward sealed
victory for Wolves after Wigan had equalised just before
halftime through Ben Watson.
FORM SLUMP
Wolves, who began the season well before a slump in form
which resulted in no league wins since August, had taken the
lead through former Tottenham player Jamie O'Hara.
The home side moved up to 13th in the table with 11 points.
Wigan are bottom with five points and Bolton failed to move out
of the bottom three despite thrashing Stoke.
Chris Eagles and Ivan Klasnic scored twice each to earn
Bolton their first home league points of the season and avenge
their 5-0 loss to Stoke in this year's FA Cup semi-finals.
Tottenham seemed to be heading for a comfortable victory at
Craven Cottage despite never finding their rhythm.
They took the lead when Kyle Walker's low cross reached Bale
beyond the far post and the Welsh winger's powerful shot was
deflected in by Chris Baird.
Bale then combined well with Lennon on the stroke of
halftime, sending the England winger on a surging run before he
turned inside Baird and drilled a shot past Mark Schwarzer and
into the net.
The second half was almost unbroken Fulham domination and it
was no surprise when they reduced the arrears, although Kaboul
was unlucky when he unwittingly beat Friedel after Ledley King's
clearing header struck him from close range.
Fulham camped in Tottenham's half for the rest of the game
and Clint Dempsey came close to equalising when he rounded
Friedel but his shot was deflected wide by King.
The 40-year-old Friedel made a series of excellent saves,
one in particular from Dempsey from close range which sparked an
incredible bout of pinball in the Spurs area.
The prone Walker was lucky to escape conceding a penalty
when the ball rolled into his arm and Modric came to his side's
rescue to stick out a leg and turn Dempsey's goalbound header
around the post.
Tottenham sealed the points deep into stoppage time when
Emmanuel Adebayor's cut back was met first time by Defoe and his
shot took a deflection past Schwarzer.
The top five in the Premier League all won over the weekend,
Manchester City remaining on top with 31 points from 11 matches
after a 3-2 win at Queen's Park Rangers.
Champions Manchester United are second, five points behind,
after beating Sunderland 1-0. Newcastle, who beat Everton 2-1,
are a further point back, followed by Chelsea and Tottenham.
