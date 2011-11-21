LONDON Nov 21 Tottenham Hotspur celebrated the return of manager Harry Redknapp after heart surgery as two goals from Emmanuel Adebayor sealed a 2-0 win over Aston Villa and lifted them to third in the Premier League on Monday.

Adebayor struck twice in the first half and could easily have netted five times as Spurs won for the eighth time in nine league matches to move on to 25 points, nine behind leaders Manchester City and four adrift of Manchester United.

Spurs climbed above Newcastle United, also on 25 points, on goal difference.

Redknapp, back in the dugout after missing two games following minor heart surgery, watched his side dominate the match from start to finish.

Adebayor, on loan from Manchester City, opened the scoring after 14 minutes and added the second five minutes before the break.

A disappointing Villa side were only spared a far heavier defeat because Spurs were so profligate in front of goal. (Editing by Ed Osmond)