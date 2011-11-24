(Repeats with no change to text)
By Mark Meadows
LONDON Nov 24 If the Manchester clubs
were hoping for simple-looking Premier League games to ease
themselves back into domestic action after Champions League
woes, the duo have failed to strike it lucky with tricky matches
awaiting the top two.
Leaders Manchester City, beaten at Napoli on Tuesday to
leave their European adventure out of their hands, on Sunday
(1600) travel to a Liverpool side who are on cloud nine after a
2-1 win at Chelsea last time out re-energised their top-four
push.
Wayne Rooney is a doubt for Saturday when Manchester United
host Newcastle United (1500), who have the joint-meanest defence
this term and were unbeaten in the top-flight before last
weekend's loss to City.
United, five points behind City after 12 games, gave away
two sloppy goals in Tuesday's 2-2 home Champions League draw
with Benfica which meant Alex Ferguson's men need a draw in
their final group game in Basel to reach the last 16.
One positive from the match for United was striker Dimitar
Berbatov scoring after making a rare start with Rooney ruled out
due to a hip problem.
If the England striker has not recovered to face Newcastle,
who challenged United for the league title twice in the 1990s,
Berbatov could be called into action again for the champions.
"There's always a goal in Dimi, always the ability to turn a
game. He's always in my thoughts," Ferguson told reporters
despite the Bulgarian being largely a substitute this term after
last season's emergence of Javier Hernandez.
Centre back Nemanja Vidic, suspended against Benfica, will
return to add steel to a flimsy-looking back four as United aim
to negate a largely unheralded yet effective Newcastle front
line which has helped Alan Pardew's side into fourth.
DEFENSIVE FRAILTIES
Phil Jones could make way or shift to right back following
his early own goal on Tuesday while goalkeeper David De Gea was
mentioned by Ferguson as making a mistake with his clearance for
Benfica's second goal.
City also showed defensive frailties at Napoli and Roberto
Mancini is likely to continue his rotation policy at Anfield
with record signing Sergio Aguero itching to come back into the
starting lineup to partner in-form Mario Balotelli.
Liverpool also found their form in a battling display at
Stamford Bridge last weekend but the counter-attacking verve
which marked that win will be difficult to replicate at home
--albeit against the league leaders.
Inflicting a first league defeat of the season on City would
be no mean feat but the Anfield atmosphere and Liverpool players
being on their toes given a big competition for places could be
major factors.
"The squad is stronger this year and I think the weekend
proved that. If you look at the bench, it was very strong,"
Liverpool assistant Steve Clarke told Liverpoolfc.tv with his
sixth-placed side level with Chelsea and Arsenal on 22 points.
"What you try to create at a club like Liverpool is
competition for places. Everybody has that competition for their
place now, it can only be helpful for the group going forward."
Chelsea welcome struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers on
Saturday (1500) with the perfect chance to end a run of three
league defeats in four and the last-gasp Champions League loss
to Bayer Leverkusen which have put manager Andre-Villas Boas
under pressure.
Tottenham Hotspur, in third, travel to West Bromwich Albion
(1500).
