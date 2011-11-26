LONDON Nov 26 Stoke City brushed aside
Premier League strugglers Blackburn Rovers 3-1 in the Saturday
lunchtime kickoff to increase the pressure on under-fire manager
Steve Kean.
Defeat left Rovers rooted in the bottom two and they could
drop to the basement later if Wigan win at Sunderland (1500).
Kean, the subject of protests from Rovers fans who want him
out of Ewood Park, signed a revised deal this week -- albeit
without a change in the length of his contract -- in a show of
support from the club's Indian owners Venky's.
His side, with just one win from 13 games, were well beaten
at the Britannia stadium, falling behind on 28 minutes when Rory
Delap glanced in Jermaine Pennant's free kick.
Argentine Mauro Formica missed a great chance to level soon
after the restart but completely missed his kick just a metre
out.
Stoke doubled their lead on 58 minutes when Glenn Whelan's
blast from the edge of the box took a deflection to beat
goalkeeper Paul Robinson.
Peter Crouch made it 3-0 with a fine left-foot finish 18
minutes from time before Spaniard Ruben Rochina fired home a
late consolation.
Leaders Manchester City are not in action until Sunday when
they travel to Liverpool (1600). Second-placed Manchester United
can close the gap to two points if they beat Newcastle at Old
Trafford later on Saturday (1500).
(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Mark Meadows)