* Ba penalty thwarts United in draw
* Chelsea cruise past Wolves
* Spurs win, Arsenal held by Fulham
* Blackburn drop to bottom spot
(Adds Arsenal result)
By Justin Palmer
LONDON, Nov 26 Manchester United missed
the chance to make significant inroads into Manchester City's
lead at the top of the Premier League after a controversial
penalty secured fourth-placed Newcastle United a 1-1 draw at Old
Trafford on Saturday.
United, who led through Javier Hernandez's early second-half
goal, were pegged back by Demba Ba's 64th minute spot-kick that
left Alex Ferguson's side four points behind City who play at
Liverpool on Sunday.
"It was an absolutely shocking decision," a frustrated
Ferguson told Sky Sports after defender Rio Ferdinand was
harshly penalised for a tackle on Hatem Ben Arfa. "It cost us."
Tottenham Hotspur, with a double from Emmanuel Adebayor,
stayed third after coming from behind to win 3-1 at West
Bromwich Albion while Chelsea emerged from their recent slump to
give under-pressure manager Andre Villas-Boas a huge boost with
a 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge.
Manchester City have 34 points, followed by Manchester
United on 30, Spurs (28), Newcastle (26) and Chelsea (25).
Arsenal moved up to sixth on 23 points despite being held to a
1-1 draw at home by Fulham.
Franco Di Santo struck a last-gasp winner to lift Wigan
Athletic off the bottom with a 2-1 victory at Sunderland.
Blackburn dropped to the basement after losing 3-1 at Stoke City
in the lunchtime kickoff.
Manchester United have stumbled at home in this season's
Champions League and after being held to a midweek draw by
Benfica, they found high-flying Newcastle tough to crack on
their return to domestic action, even when the visitors were
reduced to 10 men after Jonas Gutierrez's 79th minute dismissal.
A fine performance from goalkeeper Tim Krul was overshadowed
by Newcastle's equaliser.
Ferdinand appeared to win the ball fairly from Ben Arfa but
linesman John Flynn signalled a penalty. Referee Mike Jones then
awarded a spot-kick after consulting with his assistant and Ba
slotted in his ninth league goal of the season.
"Why can't the referee overrule the linesman when it is so
clear to him and he was so near to him... he was only yards
away," lamented Ferguson.
"The problem is the referees are full time but the linesmen
are not."
United, who wasted a host of chances, were also denied by a
late goal-line clearance and had a goal ruled out for offside in
stoppage time.
"In terms of creating chances we were fantastic today. If we
play like that every week I'll be absolutely delighted,"
Ferguson added.
"Normally you would expect us to score three or four today
with the chances we had... there was a bit of bad luck in terms
of blocks on the line, their keeper has made two or three
fantastic saves and we missed two or three glaring chances."
Chelsea, who had lost three of their previous four league
games and their last two at home, cruised past Wolves after John
Terry, Daniel Sturridge and Juan Mata struck before halftime.
CRISIS MEETING
Villas-Boas said a crisis meeting had taken place following
Wednesday's Champions League defeat at Bayer Leverkusen which
left their qualification hopes in doubt and his team
emphatically responded.
"We have been wanting this performance for some time now,"
the Portuguese said. "It was an important win for us. We were
focused in our tasks."
Terry headed in at the back post after seven minutes before
Sturridge, starting up front alongside Didier Drogba with Spain
striker Fernando Torres again left on the bench, added a second
and Mata finished well just before the break.
Spurs made it five successive league wins with a comeback
success at the Hawthorns without playmaker Luka Modric who was
ill. They fell behind when Youssouf Mulumbu headed home but
Adebayor equalised from the rebound after his penalty was saved
by Ben Foster.
Jermain Defoe struck nine minutes from time to put the
London side ahead and Adebayor sealed victory in stoppage time.
Arsenal, who reached the Champions League knockout stage in
midweek, saw their run of five successive Premier league wins
come to a halt at the Emirates where London rivals Fulham
defended stoutly to earn a point.
The visitors took a 65th minute lead through Thomas
Vermaelen's own goal but the Belgium defender made up for his
error by heading home Theo Walcott's cross eight minutes from
time.
In other matches, Everton won 2-0 at 10-man Bolton
Wanderers, who had defender David Wheater sent off for the
second time this season in the 20th minute, and Norwich City
beat Queens Park Rangers 2-1 in a game between two promoted
sides.
(Editing by Mark Meadows and Ken Ferris)