LONDON Nov 27 Swansea City and Aston
Villa played out a subdued 0-0 draw in the Premier League on
Sunday in a match overshadowed by the death of Wales manager
Gary Speed which was confirmed shortly before the game started.
A minute's silence was broken after a few seconds when the
crowd burst into spontaneous applause for the 42-year-old who
was found hanged at his home early on Sunday morning.
Four members of the current Welsh side were playing with
Ashley Williams, Neil Taylor and Joe Allen in Swansea's lineup
and James Collins starting for Villa.
Villa keeper Shay Given, a former team mate of Speed's at
Newcastle United was in tears before kickoff, and in the
circumstances, the match was understandably a relatively low key
one.
Leroy Lita had two good scoring chances for Swansea while
Villa's Gabriel Agbonlahor saw two good chances saved by
Swansea's impressive keeper Michel Vorm.
The result left Villa in eighth place on 16 points and
Swansea 13th with 14 points. League leaders Manchester City were
in action at Liverpool later on Sunday.
