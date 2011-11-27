LONDON Nov 27 Manchester City failed to
win in the Premier League for only the second time in 13 matches
this season when they drew 1-1 at Liverpool on Sunday and
finished with 10 men after substitute Mario Balotelli was sent
off for two yellow cards.
Vincent Kompany put City ahead with a 31st-minute header but
Liverpool were level two minutes later when Joleon Lescott
deflected a Charlie Adam shot into his own net.
Balotelli came on after 65 minutes but was sent off 18
minutes later and England keeper Joe Hart produced some fine
late saves to preserve City's unbeaten record.
City, on 35 points, stayed five clear at the top from
Manchester United with Tottenham Hotspur third on 28 points.
Liverpool moved up to sixth with 23 points.
Earlier, Swansea City drew 0-0 with Aston Villa in a subdued
match at the Liberty Stadium which was overshadowed by news of
the death of Wales national team manager Gary Speed earlier on
Sunday.
