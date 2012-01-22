By Sonia Oxley
| MANCHESTER, England
MANCHESTER, England
Balotelli scored the winner with a stoppage-time penalty as
Manchester City beat title rivals Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 on
Sunday to go six points clear at the top of the Premier League.
The game had been heading for a draw, with City having
squandered a two-goal lead after four goals in a mad nine-minute
spell midway through the second half.
The hosts had gone ahead in the 56th minute through Samir
Nasri and doubled their lead three minutes later courtesy of
Joleon Lescott's bundled effort.
Spurs got themselves right back in it with a Jermain Defoe
goal on 60 minutes after a blunder by City defender Stefan Savic
followed five minutes later by an exquisite Gareth Bale strike.
The visitors could have grabbed all the points in stoppage
time when Defoe went agonisingly wide with a golden opportunity
but City made the most of their chance at the other end when
Ledley King brought down Balotelli.
The Italian converted calmly to send the packed stadium into
raptures as City moved to 54 points from 22 games, with
second-placed Manchester United on 48 before their game at
Arsenal later in the day. Spurs stay third with 46.
