LONDON Jan 27 Rafael van der Vaart's speculative long shot just before halftime sent Tottenham Hotspur into the FA Cup fifth round with a fortunate 1-0 win over Watford on Friday.

The Dutchman's 25-yard strike eluded Watford keeper Scott Loach to ease the Premier League side's nerves after Championship (second division) side Watford had dominated possession in the first half.

Spurs, third in the top flight but without injured winger Gareth Bale, struggled to assert their authority in the second half and Watford had good chances to equalise, John Eustace striking the post with a far-post header.

Tottenham, eight-times FA Cup winners, were the first team through to the fifth round with Everton playing Fulham in an all-Premier league clash later on Friday.

Champions Manchester United travel to arch-rivals Liverpool on Saturday in the pick of the weekend's ties. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Justin Palmer)