LONDON Jan 30 Leaders Manchester City
welcome back captain Vincent Kompany, one of the best defenders
in Europe according to his manager Roberto Mancini, for
Tuesday's Premier League game at Everton (2000 GMT).
The Belgian international returns after being given a
four-match ban for a clumsy two-footed challenge on Manchester
United winger Nani at the start of the month.
"Vinny is an important defender for us, a leader," Mancini
told reporters on Monday.
"He is a strong defender and has improved a lot in the last
two to three years. He is one of the best in Europe."
City go into the game holding a three-point lead over
second-placed United, who entertain Stoke City at Old Trafford.
Mancini said it was now a straight fight between both
Manchester teams after City defeated third-placed Tottenham
Hotspur 3-2 on Jan. 22, the previous round of league fixtures
before last weekend's FA Cup ties.
Asked if it was now a two-horse race, the Italian said:
"Yes, I think so. I think it will be very difficult for the
others because maybe it's impossible that us and United lose all
our remaining matches.
"Of course over 16 games anything can happen but at the
moment it's between City and United."
Kompany believes his side are capable of winning all their
remaining fixtures despite being depleted in attack with striker
Mario Balotelli still being banned and the Carlos Tevez saga
dragging on.
"There is a belief in the City team we can become even
stronger towards the end of the season," said the defender.
"We are set up quite nicely for the finish. I don't see why
we cannot win all our remaining games.
"If we just keep doing what we're doing and don't get
sidetracked with all the talk in the newspapers and such like,
teams will find it hard to beat us," added Kompany.
United manager Alex Ferguson is looking forward to the match
against Stoke, a team he said had the same sort of never-say-die
fighting spirit as 1988 FA Cup winners Wimbledon.
"You know what Tony Pulis's teams are like, they are always
the same with 100 percent commitment," said Ferguson. "They all
get stuck in and you have to cope with it - I quite enjoy that.
"When we used to play Wimbledon ... when they first came
into the top division ... nobody looked forward to playing them.
But then my team started to enjoy it.
"It was a physical challenge in the way they played and a
physical challenge in terms of trying to take control of the
possession and play your football," added Ferguson.
Spurs, five points adrift of United, host bottom club Wigan
Athletic at White Hart Lane while fourth-placed Chelsea are
expected to give a debut to England defender Gary Cahill at
Swansea City in the absence of injured skipper John Terry.
Terry, who has fluid on the knee, is ruled out along with
midfielders Ramires and Frank Lampard.
"It's just a bone oedema that he has been carrying for some
time since he collided with a post, if I am not wrong against
Portsmouth, and this stops him a little bit," manager Andre
Villas-Boas told Chelsea's website (www.chelseafc.com).
"It's nothing serious but something to keep an eye on. He
has had an MRI before and he should be okay for Man United."
Liverpool, in seventh, also take on struggling Wolverhampton
Wanderers at Molineux on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, fifth-placed Arsenal visit Bolton Wanderers,
lowly Blackburn Rovers entertain sixth-placed Newcastle United,
Aston Villa host Queens Park Rangers, West Bromwich Albion
travel to Fulham and Norwich City visit Sunderland.
