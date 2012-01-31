LONDON Jan 31 Manchester United moved
level on points with Manchester City at the top of the Premier
League on Tuesday after Alex Ferguson's side overcame Stoke 2-0
while former United player Darron Gibson's goal condemned City
to a 1-0 defeat at Everton.
Ireland midfielder Gibson left United to move to Goodison
Park earlier this month and his strike on the hour proved
decisive.
United, who trail their rivals on goal difference, eased
past Stoke thanks to two penalties at Old Trafford from Javier
Hernandez and Dimitar Berbatov.
City and United have 54 points from 23 matches, five ahead
of Tottenham Hotspur.
(Writing by Justin Palmer; Editing by Sonia Oxley; To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)