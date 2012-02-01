(Adds detail)
* Newcastle close in on top four
* Arsenal lean spell goes on
* Cisse scores on debut for QPR
By Martyn Herman
LONDON, Feb 1 Newcastle United closed in
on the top four with a 2-0 victory at Blackburn Rovers on
Wednesday and Arsenal slipped to seventh after a goalless draw
at Bolton Wanderers stretched their winless run in the Premier
League to four matches.
Scott Dann's own goal and a late effort by substitute
Gabriel Obertan lifted Newcastle into fifth place, three points
behind Chelsea, while luckless Rovers remained stuck fast in the
relegation zone.
Arsenal drew 0-0 at Bolton and remain five points adrift of
the top-four place that has been a virtual guarantee for the
past decade under manager Arsene Wenger whose Dutch striker
Robin van Persie was twice denied by the woodwork.
"The belief is there, the desire is there and the confidence
is there. We have come through a difficult period and we have of
course a fight in front of us but we are ready for it," Wenger
said when quizzed on his side's prospects of qualifying for next
season's Champions League.
"We have to hope that the fact we didn't lose gives us
confidence."
Djibril Cisse needed less than 15 minutes to mark his return
to the Premier League with a goal as he opened his account for
Queen's Park Rangers in their 2-2 draw at Aston Villa.
The 30-year-old former Liverpool and Sunderland player, who
signed on transfer deadline day from Lazio, celebrated with a
somersault after smashing a shot past Villa keeper Shay Given.
QPR doubled their lead with a Stephen Warnock own goal but
England striker Darren Bent halved the deficit on the stroke of
halftime and Charles N'Zogbia volleyed a second-half equaliser,
his first goal for the Midlands club.
"We're delighted that he has such an instant impact so early
in his QPR career. You saw his quality tonight in tight areas,
where he was able to use his pace and power and that will be
effective for us in the course of the season," QPR manager Mark
Hughes said of French striker Cisse.
UPWARD CURVE
Sunderland's form continued its upward curve since Martin
O'Neill took over as manager with a 3-0 home victory over
Norwich City that lifted them to eighth -- Fraizer Campbell
paving the way for a fifth win in seven league games with a
spectacular volleyed opener.
Former Fulham coach Roy Hodgson returned to Craven Cottage
where his West Bromwich Albion side eked out a 1-1 draw thanks
to a late equaliser by Somen Tchoyi.
Champions Manchester United moved level at the top of the
table with a 2-0 victory over Stoke City on Tuesday when leaders
Manchester City suffered a 1-0 defeat at Everton.
Newcastle, the surprise package during the early months of
the season, proved they are serious contenders for a European
berth with a gritty win at Ewood Park.
After Ryan Taylor's shot deflected into the net off Dann
after 12 minutes Newcastle were forced to defend for long
periods as the hosts dominated.
Blackburn's David Dunn squandered the chance to equalise
from the penalty spot and Rovers also struck the woodwork late
on before Obertan's clincher.
"You have got to have resilience, a good keeper and a good
captain and we have got that," Newcastle manager Alan Pardew
said. "Blackburn create chances all the time because everything
comes in your box.
"We defended with passion and with our hearts, like we have
done all season and that is why we have done so well."
Arsenal, who found out earlier on Wednesday that Jack
Wilshere had suffered a setback in his recovery from injury,
suffered more frustration at Bolton.
Van Persie came agonisingly close to a 20th league goal of
the season when his crafty lob struck the bar late on to leave
Arsenal still waiting for their first league win of 2012.
