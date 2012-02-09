* Under-21 coach Pearce to be caretaker for one game
LONDON, Feb 9 Stuart Pearce will take
temporary charge of England for this month's friendly against
the Netherlands while the search for Fabio Capello's permanent
successor as boss gets underway ahead of June's European
Championship.
Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp, the hot favourite
to fill the vacancy, said on Thursday he was paying no attention
to speculation linking him with the job and was concentrating on
Saturday's Premier League match against Newcastle United.
"I don't know anything about the England job, I've not
thought about it. I've got a big job to do, I've got a big game
on Saturday with Tottenham so Tottenham is my focus," he told
reporters as he left his home on the south coast.
Capello, who quit the job on Wednesday after a disagreement
with the Football Association over John Terry being stripped of
the captaincy, issued a short statement as he flew out of
London.
"I would like to thank all players, staff and Football
Association for the professionalism they have shown during my
years as manager of the English National Team," said the
Italian, who helped England qualify for two major championships
but flopped at the 2010 World Cup.
"A very special thanks to all the supporters - they've
always supported the team and me in our job. I wish all of them
every success in achieving all their sporting goals."
Capello resigned after 42 matches in charge leaving England
without a manager or captain four months before the start of
Euro 2012, where they will be aiming for their first major
trophy since 1966.
England Under-21 and British Olympic team coach Pearce will
lead the team when they host Netherlands at Wembley on Feb. 29,
the first of their three friendlies before the start of the
European Championship in Poland and Ukraine in June.
Pearce, 49, made almost 750 league appearances during his
playing career. The majority was with Nottingham Forest but he
also played for Coventry City, Newcastle United, West Ham United
and Manchester City, as well as picking up 78 caps for England.
He has been the England Under-21 manager since 2007 and was
one of Capello's assistants with the senior team after the
Italian took over the following year.
"He has huge experience inside and outside this organisation
... he knows the players very well," FA Chairman David Bernstein
told a news conference. "I have great confidence in Stuart, we
will be in good hands.
"Our priority then will be to appoint a new England manager
... with a total focus on getting the best person in place as
soon as we sensibly can.
"We don't want to rush the process, we want to do it
properly, do it professionally ... we'll be putting a shortlist
together of key people. We'll do that as soon as we can."
ENGLISHMAN PREFERRED
Bernstein said the board would be sitting down on Friday to
discuss the issue.
While Bernstein would not comment on the widespread media
and player speculation over Redknapp, he said there was a
preference for an Englishman to get the job.
"He will not definitely be English but clearly there is a
preference for an Englishman or a British person but in the end
we want the best person so I'm certainly not prepared to rule
out anything at this stage," Bernstein said.
Redknapp's photo was on the front and back pages of most
British national newspapers on Thursday, the day after a jury
cleared him on two charges of tax evasion in a high-profile
criminal trial that lasted for 13 days.
Redknapp's acquittal and Capello's departure came within
hours of each other on a truly remarkable day with the drama
continuing on Thursday.
Keith Mills, a director at Tottenham, said no one at the
club wanted Redknapp to leave.
"If he is approached then clearly he has a big decision to
make," he told the BBC.
"He's managing a top-three team in the biggest league in the
world. We're doing incredibly well at the moment. I know he
loves it. It will be a tough decision for him."
The FA chairman was keen to emphasise that Capello had left
the job in amicable circumstances, saying he had always behaved
with "dignity and honour" and that Wednesday's events had been
concluded with a handshake, a sentiment echoed by Capello in his
statement.
Bernstein said he was satisfied his acceptance of Capello's
resignation on behalf of the board was the right decision for
the FA.
Capello had felt undermined when the FA stripped Terry of
the captaincy after the player's criminal trial for allegedly
racially abusing Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand
was put back until after Euro 2012.
The Italian went on television in his homeland to criticise
the FA's decision, prompting Wednesday's talks between Capello
and his employers which led to his resignation.
"We all believed that the John Terry case would be dealt
with in March or April, when it was postponed we were taken by
surprise ... and the board made a very quick and important
unanimous decision regarding the captaincy," Bernstein said.
"I do agree that the manager is the most important person in
a football club or organisation like this but there are moments
when the board and the chairman have to step up to the plate
when strong leadership is required."
