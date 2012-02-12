LONDON Feb 12 Peter Odemwingie scored a hat-trick as West Bromwich Albion triumphed 5-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday to move further away from danger and leave their beleaguered local rivals inside the Premier League drop zone.

Roy Hodgson's side continued their strong away form to jump eight points clear of 18th-placed Wolves, who endured a fourth straight home defeat to put manager Mick McCarthy under increased pressure as the boos rang out at fulltime.

Nigerian Odemwingie's deflected effort put West Brom ahead before Steven Fletcher's superb turn-and-shot on the stroke of halftime brought the hosts level.

Jonas Olsson's shot slipped through Wayne Hennessey's hands to give the visitors the lead and West Brom then ran riot with Odemwingie's second and third coming either side of former Wolves man Keith Andrews netting on his debut.

Manchester City visit Aston Villa in Sunday's other game (1600 GMT) looking to reclaim top spot after champions Manchester United reached the summit with Saturday's 2-1 home win over Liverpool. (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)