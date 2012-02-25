LONDON Feb 25 Chelsea ended a five-match run without a win when they beat Bolton Wanderers 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday to ease some of the pressure on under-fire coach Andre Villas-Boas.

Goals from David Luiz, Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard, who struck his 150th career league goal, lifted some of the gloom surrounding Stamford Bridge in recent weeks.

The result left Chelsea in fourth place in the table, 14 points behind leaders Manchester City who play Blackburn Rovers in an evening kickoff (1730 GMT).

City lead the table with 60 points, followed by United on 58, Tottenham Hotspur on 53 and Chelsea on 46.

Newcastle United raced into an early 2-0 lead against struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers who fought back to draw 2-2 draw at St James' Park in Terry Connor's first match as caretaker manager.

In other action Fulham won 1-0 at their West London rivals Queens Park Rangers with Pavel Pogrebnyak scoring the winner after seven minutes although QPR played most of the match with 10 men after the early dismissal of Mali international Samba Diakite on his debut.

West Bromwich Albion followed up their 5-1 win over Wolves two weeks ago with a 4-0 win over Sunderland and Wigan Athletic drew 0-0 with Aston Villa, a result that left Wigan bottom of the table but level on 20 points with Bolton.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Martyn Herman)