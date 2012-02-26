LONDON Feb 26 Ryan Giggs enjoyed a dream
900th appearance by scoring a late winner in Manchester United's
2-1 win at Norwich City while Arsenal came from behind to thump
Tottenham Hotspur 5-2 in the Premier League on Sunday.
United went ahead with a seventh minute header from Paul
Scholes but Grant Holt levelled seven minutes from time before
Giggs had the last laugh to keep the champions two points behind
leaders Manchester City, who beat Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.
Spurs are third on 53 points but endured a miserable day in
the North London derby after taking a 2-0 lead at their
arch-rivals with a fourth minute goal from Louis Saha and a 34th
minute penalty from ex-Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor.
Arsenal were level by halftime thanks to goals from Bacary
Sagna and Robin van Persie before adding three more in the
second half with Theo Walcott scoring twice and Tomas Rosicky
grabbing the other.
Arsenal - whose comeback came before Scott Parker's late red
card for Spurs - ended the day in fourth place on 46 points,
above Chelsea having scored more goals.
Stoke City were hosting Swansea City in the day's late
Premier League match (1500 GMT).
