(Adds quotes, details)
By Mike Collett
LONDON Feb 26 Ryan Giggs marked his 900th
Manchester United appearance with a 90th-minute goal to clinch a
2-1 Premier League victory at Norwich City and Arsenal came from
behind to thump Tottenham Hotspur 5-2 in an astonishing North
London derby on Sunday.
United led through an early header from Paul Scholes but
Grant Holt levelled seven minutes from time before Giggs had the
last laugh to keep the champions two points behind leaders
Manchester City who beat Blackburn Rovers 3-0 on Saturday.
"For Ryan to score the winning goal with the last kick of
the ball in his 900th game, he probably deserves that for the
career he's had," smiled United manager Alex Ferguson.
Spurs are third on 53 points but endured a miserable day
after taking a 2-0 lead at their arch-rivals before Arsenal
scored five times in 28 minutes.
Louis Saha put Spurs ahead in the fourth minute and
ex-Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor doubled the lead with a
34th- minute penalty.
Arsenal were level by halftime thanks to goals from Bacary
Sagna and Robin van Persie, who took his season's tally to 29.
The Gunners then added three more in the second half with Theo
Walcott scoring twice and Tomas Rosicky grabbing the other.
Arsenal, whose comeback came before Scott Parker's late red
card for Spurs after a second yellow for a late challenge on
Thomas Vermaelen, ended the day in fourth place on 46 points,
above Chelsea having scored more goals.
GIGGS GLORY
The 38-year-old Giggs, who made his United debut in 1991,
ended yet another milestone day in his glittering career by
converting a cross from Ashley Young to lift the champions to 61
points, two behind City with 12 matches to play.
"It was obviously a special moment, to score late on is
always nice and to get the winner is a bonus," Giggs told
reporters.
"To play 900 games for the club I have grown up supporting
is special, it's a great day for me and I am sure there will
still be plenty of twists and turns in this title race."
Scholes, who first played with Giggs in a United side 17
years ago and has been in superb form since ending his premature
retirement last month, headed home Nani's cross for the first
goal.
It was also a day to remember for Arsenal, whose erratic
form all season meant Spurs were in the unusual position of
starting a derby as the favourites.
It seemed as though the pundits had got it right when they
went ahead with a Saha goal after good work by Adebayor
exploited huge gaps in the Arsenal defence.
Adebayor then became only the second player, after Jimmy
Robertson in the 1960s, to score for both Arsenal and Spurs in
the derby when he converted from the spot after Gareth Bale was
brought down by goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny and Kieran Gibbs.
Arsenal responded superbly. Sagna scored their first with a
bullet header moments after Van Persie had hit a post and the
Dutchman then equalised with a superbly taken curling shot.
Rosicky put the home side in control early in the second
half and Arsenal dominated the rest of the game with Walcott
turning the first half jeers from the home fans to cheers with
two well-taken goals.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, nursing a heavy cold, said
there was no particular tactical reason why the game turned so
dramatically.
"We just showed some great spirit and we just refused to
lose this game," he said. "Spurs started on top but after that
we were on top. And it is still possible for us to finish higher
than them, its all down to consistency in the Premier League for
the rest of the season."
Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp, who will now be without
Parker for next Sunday's visit of Manchester United, said: "Even
when we were 2-0 up I didn't feel comfortable.
"They were hitting us on the break and we were camped deep
in our half. Once they got back to 2-2 the momentum was with
them and we knew we were in for a tough second half."
Stoke City beat Swansea City 2-0 in the day's other game to
climb to 12th in the table.
