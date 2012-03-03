(Adds detail, quotes, byline)
* Leaders Man City defeat Bolton 2-0
* Heat on Villas-Boas after Chelsea lose
* Van Persie's double delights Arsenal
By Martyn Herman
LONDON, March 3 Manchester City raced five
points clear in the league with a 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers
on Saturday while Chelsea's woes under Andre Villas-Boas
continued after a 1-0 defeat at West Bromwich Albion.
With second-placed Manchester United visiting Tottenham
Hotspur on Sunday, City stretched their lead as an own goal from
Gretar Steinsson and a Mario Balotelli effort sealed their 19th
successive home league victory.
Arsenal have not been in the title race all season but
strengthened their claims for a top-four finish with Robin van
Persie striking twice in a 2-1 triumph at Liverpool.
Van Persie's stoppage-time winner was his 31st goal of the
season in all competitions and helped Arsenal move three points
ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea who were beaten at West Brom by a
late Gareth McAuley goal.
City have won all 14 home fixtures this season and are
slowly edging towards their first top-flight title since 1968.
Roberto Mancini's team went in front after 23 minutes
against Bolton when a shot by defender Gael Clichy took a big
deflection off Steinsson.
Balotelli, back from a three-game suspension, then made the
points safe after 69 minutes.
Chelsea are 20 points behind City after losing to West Brom
in the Premier League for the first time.
Villas-Boas's side produced another lacklustre display which
will again fuel media speculation about the Portuguese manager's
future.
Frank Lampard wasted a glorious late chance for the visitors
after McAuley's scrappy 82nd-minute goal had put West Brom in
front.
NOT GOOD ENOUGH
"It was not good enough by Chelsea's standards," Villas-Boas
told Sky Sports. "West Brom were far superior and we have to do
much better."
While Chelsea, who have won just three of their last 12
league games, are faltering, London rivals Arsenal are
flourishing.
A fourth consecutive league victory for Arsenal on Saturday
means they are now only four points behind third-placed
Tottenham.
Lethal Dutchman Van Persie volleyed the winner at Liverpool
during eight minutes of stoppage time having earlier headed an
equaliser after Liverpool had gone ahead with an own goal from
defender Laurent Koscielny.
"It means a lot to score at Anfield," said Van Persie after
netting at the ground for the first time.
"We're proud of the win but I don't think we deserved it if
I'm honest. Liverpool played better but to nick it at the end is
pleasing."
Liverpool, who won the League Cup on Sunday to ensure Europa
League qualification, surrendered their unbeaten home league
record and remain in seventh place, 10 points adrift of Arsenal
with a game in hand.
Manager Kenny Dalglish was scratching his head wondering how
his team had been beaten after they missed a first-half penalty
and twice struck the woodwork through Luis Suarez and Dirk Kuyt.
Kuyt's spot kick and immediate follow up effort were both
brilliantly saved by Polish keeper Wojciech Szczesny who was in
inspired form throughout.
Martin Kelly also missed a glaring second-half opportunity
for Liverpool.
"We had two men of the match today, one at the back and one
at the front," said Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger referring to
Szczesny and Van Persie.
Bottom of the table Wigan Athletic went down 2-0 at home to
Swansea City as second from bottom Bolton lost at Manchester
City.
Blackburn Rovers, one place above Bolton, drew 1-1 at home
to Aston Villa while Queens Park Rangers moved up a place to
16th after a 1-1 draw with Everton.
Stoke City are eighth following a 1-0 home victory over
Norwich City.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)