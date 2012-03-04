March 4 Shola Ameobi scored in stoppage
time as Newcastle fought back to draw 1-1 against 10-man
Sunderland in a heated northeast derby in the Premier League on
Sunday.
Six yellow cards were shown in the first half-hour as rash
challenges flew and tempers flared and Sunderland's 24th-minute
goal was in keeping with that atmosphere.
Newcastle defender Mike Williamson pulled Sunderland's
Michael Turner by the shirt and referee Mike Dean pointed to the
spot with on-loan striker Nicklas Bendtner then striking the
penalty into the bottom left corner.
Tension spilled over among backroom staff too with
Newcastle's goalkeeping coach Andy Woodman sent to the stands
after an altercation in the tunnel at halftime, television
reports on ESPN said.
The visitors were reduced to 10 men in the 58th minute when
Stephane Sessegnon swung his elbow into the chest of Cheick
Tiote, who took a couple of seconds to fall to the ground
clutching his face.
Newcastle waited until the first minute of stoppage time to
make their man advantage count with Ameobi stabbing the ball
into the right-hand corner to snatch a point for his
sixth-placed team against their bitter local rivals.
Later in the day, champions Manchester United aim to narrow
the gap on leaders Manchester City when they travel to
third-placed Tottenham Hotspur.
City went five points clear on Saturday with a 2-0 win at
home to relegation candidates Bolton Wanderers. They have 66
points from 27 games, while United are on 61 and Spurs on 53.
At the other end of the table, Wolverhampton Wanderers - who
are above the drop zone on goal difference only - were playing
13th-placed Fulham at Craven Cottage.
(Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Clare Fallon)