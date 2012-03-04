* Young double sinks Spurs
* United close to within two points of City
* Newcastle held 1-1 by Sunderland
By Martyn Herman
LONDON, March 4 Two Ashley Young goals
helped Manchester United to a clinical 3-1 win at Tottenham
Hotspur that sliced Manchester City's lead at the top of the
Premier League back to two points on Sunday.
England winger Young scored twice in nine minutes at White
Hart Lane after Wayne Rooney's 44th-minute header had given
United a fortunate halftime lead against third-placed Spurs who
worked tirelessly throughout the game but lacked a cutting edge.
Substitute Jermain Defoe scored a late consolation for
Tottenham who suffered their second convincing defeat in eight
days after last week's 5-2 thrashing at north London rivals
Arsenal
With 11 games remaining champions United have 64 points to
the 66 of City with Tottenham on 53, four ahead of Arsenal in
the race for an automatic Champions League spot.
"We had a bit of luck," United manager Alex Ferguson, taking
charge of his 986th league game to go ahead of the club record
he shared with Matt Busby, told Sky Sports.
"Scoring right on halftime it was probably our first chance
at goal. That was a killer for Tottenham because they must have
been sitting there wondering how they are losing 1-0."
Chelsea, who sacked manager Andre Villas-Boas on Sunday, are
a further three points behind. Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp
said the Portuguese's exit would not have any impact on the race
for a top-four finish.
"Not unless Jose Mourinho is coming it's not going to effect
it and I don't think he's coming this week," he told reporters.
Newcastle United's hopes of challenging for a top-four spot
suffered a blow with a 1-1 draw against 10-man Sunderland, Shola
Ameobi scoring a stoppage-time leveller for Newcastle.
Sunderland took the lead through Nicklas Bendtner in a
bad-tempered north-east derby but the visitors had Stephane
Sessegon sent off for an elbow.
Wolverhampton Wanderers slipped into the relegation zone
after a 5-0 drubbing at Fulham, for whom Russian Pavel
Pogrebnyak scored a hat-trick and Clint Dempsey two.
FINAL SPRINT
Ferguson had identified the fixture at White Hart Lane as a
massive game in his side's quest to prevent City stealing their
title and after taking the points despite not playing well his
side now look perfectly placed for the final sprint to the line.
Tottenham, bidding for a first win over United since 2001,
were without Welsh winger Gareth Bale, Dutchman Rafael van der
Vaart and midfield workhorse Scott Parker but were the better
side in the opening period.
Lacklustre United offered virtually no attacking threat and
Ferguson's 986th halftime team talk in a league match might have
involved his dreaded hair dryer had it not been for Rooney's
poacher's goal just before the break.
Young's corner was curled in from the left and Rooney evaded
the attention of his marker to stoop and head the ball past a
helpless Brad Friedel.
It was harsh on Tottenham who had produced some slick
attacking play as they attempted to enliven a muted home crowd
on a raw, drizzly afternoon in north London.
Aaron Lennon's pace down the right caused problems and
former United striker Louis Saha and Adebayor had several sights
at goal as the hosts dominated possession.
Tottenham were unlucky not to go ahead after 36 minutes when
Saha's close-range shot from Lennon's cut back hit Adebayor on
the line and although the Togo striker hooked the ball in he was
adjudged to have handled.
The second half began in similar fashion with Tottenham
pressing and midfielder Jake Livermore's deflected drive was
superbly saved by David De Gea.
But just as Spurs were threatening an equaliser they
suffered a body blow on the hour.
Luka Modric was guilty of allowing Nani to cross and the
ball skidded across the face of goal to Young who leapt to hook
it crisply into the far corner.
Nine minutes later Young galloped towards goal before
unleashing an unstoppable dipping shot from 25 yards into the
top corner.
Not even a rare mistake by veteran Ryan Giggs, who gave the
ball straight to Defoe for a well-taken consolation, could spoil
what was a thoroughly satisfying day for United.
Despite the defeat, Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp was
upbeat about his side's chances of finishing in the top three.
"We've still got a big chance. I'm looking to finish third
not fourth," he said. "I'd be disappointed to finish fourth and
even more disappointed to finish fifth."
