* Spurs lose third league game in a row
* Chelsea close gap on London rivals
* QPR lose at Bolton after goal denied
By Martyn Herman
LONDON, March 10 Third-placed Tottenham
Hotspur are peering anxiously over their shoulders after a 1-0
Premier League loss at Everton on Saturday continued a slump in
form while Chelsea beat Stoke City by the same scoreline to keep
the pressure on their London rivals.
A first-half goal by Nikica Jelavic was enough for Everton
to condemn Spurs to a third consecutive league defeat, raising
question marks about their top-four credentials just weeks after
Harry Redknapp's side were trumpeted as title contenders.
Chelsea began the post-Andre Villas-Boas era in the league
with striker Didier Drogba sealing a 1-0 home victory over
10-man Stoke City to put them level on points with fourth-placed
Arsenal who host Newcastle United on Monday.
Both sides are now only four points behind Tottenham Hotspur
who almost snatched a draw at Goodison Park when former Everton
striker Louis Saha stabbed a late chance against the post.
Liverpool's slender hopes of a top-four finish diminished
with a 1-0 defeat at Sunderland for whom Nicklas Bendtner scored
the winner while Aston Villa earned a 1-0 victory over Fulham
that moved them away from the danger zone.
The title race resumes on Sunday when Manchester City travel
to Swansea City and Manchester United, two points behind their
neighbours, host West Bromwich Albion.
JELAVIC POUNCES
Tottenham, after consecutive defeats at Arsenal and at home
to Manchester United in which they conceded eight goals, had
their hopes of getting back on track undermined by a lethargic
first-half performance at Everton.
The hosts took the lead after 22 minutes when Jelavic
steered in Leon Osman's cut back to score his first goal for the
club following his move from Rangers and although Spurs
dominated after the break they could not find an equaliser.
It is the first time they have lost three league games in a
row since Redknapp took over in October 2008.
"We battered them second half but couldn't get a break in
front of goal," he told ESPN. "It was one-way traffic second
half ad they couldn't get out of their half."
Drogba's 100th Premier League goal made it a satisfying week
for Chelsea caretaker manager Roberto Di Matteo, upgraded after
Villas-Boas last week paid for a poor run of form with his job
after just eight month at the helm.
Di Matteo relied on the old guard of Drogba, Frank Lampard,
Ashley Cole and John Terry, back after injury, to see off Stoke
who played three quarters of the match a man light after Ricardo
Fuller was red-carded for a stamp on Branislav Ivanovic.
"Today was a step in the right direction, we got three
points, and sometimes in a season you have to win like this to
get the three points, it is not always going to be easy," Di
Matteo, whose side had an average age of 28-1/2, told Sky
Sports.
"Sometimes you have to win a little bit scrappy."
RELEGATION BATTLES
Two relegation battles produced precious wins for Bolton
Wanderers against Queens Park Rangers and Blackburn Rovers at
Wolverhampton Wanderers and more ammunition for those seeking
the introduction of goal-line technology.
Bolton's 2-1 victory, sealed in the 86th minute by Ivan
Klasnic, was overshadowed by a "ghost goal" for QPR's Clint Hill
whose header clearly crossed the line in the 20th but was not
given when the score was 0-0.
"I'm really disappointed in the performance of the
officials," QPR manager Mark Hughes told the BBC.
"The referee was let down by his assistants. Clearly the
ball was over the line. The linesman is there to see that --
that is what his job is."
"You can't hide behind the fact there isn't goal-line
technology to cover up a poor performance by the officials
supplied," added Hughes.
Victory lifted Bolton to 17th place with 23 points, one
ahead of QPR who dropped into the bottom three after Blackburn
(25 points) beat Wolves with two goals by Junior Hoilett.
